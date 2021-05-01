Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.75.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$855.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

