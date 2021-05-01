Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$9.50 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$9.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.03.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

