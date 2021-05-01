Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$9.50 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$9.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.03.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

