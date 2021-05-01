Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $36.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.35.

CLR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,047,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

