Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

