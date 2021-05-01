Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at TD Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

Shares of CLR opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

