Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 33,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

