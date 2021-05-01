Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,257,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 547,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

