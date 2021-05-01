Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,787. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average of $215.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

