Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) rose 4.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 9,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.