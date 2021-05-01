Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) rose 4.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 9,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

