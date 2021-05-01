Conning Inc. Invests $203,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $29,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $236.45 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

