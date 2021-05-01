Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,001. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

