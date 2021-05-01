ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 203,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

