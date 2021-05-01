Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

