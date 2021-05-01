Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce sales of $140.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $616.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 171,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,748. The firm has a market cap of $624.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

