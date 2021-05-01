Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Shares of CTG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 111,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

CTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.