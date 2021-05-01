Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

BVN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 1,486,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,712. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

