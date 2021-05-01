Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

