Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

