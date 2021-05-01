Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CBU opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 78,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Community Bank System by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

