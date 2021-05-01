CommScope Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,184 call options on the company. This is an increase of 780% compared to the typical volume of 2,293 call options.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.45. 2,114,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,239. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

