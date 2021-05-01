Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

CMA opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

