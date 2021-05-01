Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 21,907,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

