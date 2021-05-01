Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.21.
Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 21,907,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.
In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.