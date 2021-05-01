Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

