Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of COLM traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.01. 1,213,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,182. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after buying an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

