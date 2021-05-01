Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

