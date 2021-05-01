Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.57.

COHU stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

