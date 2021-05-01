Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Cohu updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of COHU stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 1,472,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,740. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.
In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,626,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
