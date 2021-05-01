Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Cohu updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 1,472,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,740. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,626,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

