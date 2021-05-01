Cohen Lawrence B Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

