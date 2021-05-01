Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Up 5.8% on Earnings Beat

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $72.53 and last traded at $72.53. 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.