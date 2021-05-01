CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.