CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in April

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLHI remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,415. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

