CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in April

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLHI remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,415. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.
CLST Company Profile
