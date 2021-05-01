Clever DeFi Price Hits $5.97 on Top Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00010374 BTC on popular exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $336,381.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00282808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01114883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.96 or 0.00729222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,528.45 or 0.99893443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

