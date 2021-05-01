Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCO. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 3,045,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

