Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $180.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

