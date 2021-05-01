Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $118.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.