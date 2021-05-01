Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $510.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $445.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.84. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $364.77 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

