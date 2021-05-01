CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Announces Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS.

Shares of CIT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.29. 1,775,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,809. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

