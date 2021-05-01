Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Sector Weight Rating at KeyCorp

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.91 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

