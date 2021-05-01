Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Cirrus Logic updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

