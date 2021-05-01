Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $95.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

