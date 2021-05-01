Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

