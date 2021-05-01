Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99. Cigna reported earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.01. 1,428,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,849. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.