CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.91. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.95 and a 52 week high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

