CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.91. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.95 and a 52 week high of C$36.26.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

