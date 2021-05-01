Christopher Dold Sells 2,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Dold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

