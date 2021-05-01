Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Patrick Cimerola Sells 6,120 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $704,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

