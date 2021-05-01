Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,530.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Barclays from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

CMG stock opened at $1,492.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,474.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

