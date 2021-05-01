Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

