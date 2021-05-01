Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

