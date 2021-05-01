Chesapeake Wealth Management Makes New $202,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

