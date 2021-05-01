Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

